TANK solstice today through June 23

June 21, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Rangely 0

MEEKER | June 21 opened with a Dawn Sing at 5:30 a.m., followed by a 1:17 p.m. (solar noon) ringing of a titanium bell. At sunset, The TANK invites musicians and sound explorers to play and sing in The TANK themselves. For performance times or to sign up to participate, email james@tanksounds.org.
Friday, June 22, Ryan Ruehlen introduces listeners to Georhythmic Drift Music, giving 20-minute shows at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. He will broadcast these ionospheric vibes to The TANK and to surround-sound outdoor speakers. A $10 donation is suggested.
Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m., renowned trumpet player Ron Miles, along with flutist Fred Hess, play a concert in memory of Bob Sheets, the first director of the Colorado Council on the Arts and creator of the Chautauqua Tour. The Tour was designed to bring the arts to rural Colorado and introduced Odland to Rangely and The TANK in 1976.
Tickets to hear the concert projected outdoors are $10, and reserved seating in The TANK is $75. Both are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3441468.

