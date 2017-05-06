Teacher thankful for science fair help

Dear Editor:

I would like to send out a sincere “Thank You!” to some folks who made the 2017 Parkview Science Fair possible. First of all to the fine folks at the Bank of the San Juans here in Rangely: once again they provided funds for cash prizes for the students. The Parkview PTO also matched those funds to make the prizes even better this year.

I would also like to thank the three fine judges who took time to evaluate the student projects: Angelia Simpson, Danielle Sloan and Becky Bertoch.

Finally, the custodians at Parkview, Lisa and Rebecca, were very gracious and helpful.

Sincerely,

Dana Forbes

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...