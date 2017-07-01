The circus is coming!

RANGELY | Thanks to the sponsorship of Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Rangely on Saturday, July 8 to Columbine Park at 2329 E. Main St. with two scheduled performances at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Now in its 32nd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling circus city.

Between 9:30-10 a.m. come watch the raising of the big top, then stay for the free tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools and interested community members to meet and learn all about the circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our circus family. In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive.

On circus day, our performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup includes an all-star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breathtaking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, the Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and for the first time, the wheel of destiny and tight rope by the Perez family. But, let’s not forget our favorite performing jungle cats—Soloman, Delilah and Francis—presented by Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats. All accompanied by original music composed by the talented Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, Calif.

Save money by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations: Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce, Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Town Hall. Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are always free. On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors/children. Reserve your tickets early and save. For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866 BIG TOP 6. Reservations will be available even on show day but, only at this number till 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...