The end of an era… August 11, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Meeker, Slider 0 Rio Blanco County Historical Society Photo (left) / Pat Turner Photo (Right)Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews demolished the 100-plus year old Rio Blanco Store at the junction of Highway 13 and County Road 5 Monday and Tuesday. The store, which once served as a post office and general store, later as a cafe, has been empty for several years. According to CDOT spokesperson Tracy Young, CDOT purchased the building in 2015 as a foreclosure. “It was part of our Hwy. 13 corridor improvements for future safety improvements at that intersection.” The building didn’t meet historical requirements because it had been remodeled several times. The first picture is the store in 1924. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Rio Blanco Store
Leave a Reply