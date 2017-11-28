The Upstairs Gallery hosts open house

MEEKER | Kick off your holidays with an open house at The Upstairs Gallery Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The featured artwork will be paintings by Pat Sheeran-Daggett , ceramics by Andy Goettel and Deb Stewart, glasswork by Tasha Goedert, silk scarves and jewelry by Joanne Nelson and Jennifer Taylor and floral arrangements and wreaths by Katie Conrado. Please stop in and enjoy the art and refreshments and a bit of holiday cheer. The Upstairs Gallery, Hugus Building, 592 Main #11. Meeker.
Related Articles
Humble Hands open house March 10
March 9, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | Humble Hands massage therapy at 743 E. Main St. in Rangely will be hosting an open house Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for any community members interested in dropping by for […]
Hallebach retirement open house is Sunday
February 19, 2009 Herald Times Staff 0
MEEKER — The community is invited to celebrate Dale Hallebach’s retirement from the postal service. Related
Local groups present at Rangely open house
March 27, 2017 Jennifer Hill 0
RANGELY | Last week the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house designed to update the public on the status of various local projects and entities. The evening’s presentations kicked off with Rangely […]
Leave a Reply