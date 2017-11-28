The Upstairs Gallery hosts open house

MEEKER | Kick off your holidays with an open house at The Upstairs Gallery Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The featured artwork will be paintings by Pat Sheeran-Daggett , ceramics by Andy Goettel and Deb Stewart, glasswork by Tasha Goedert, silk scarves and jewelry by Joanne Nelson and Jennifer Taylor and floral arrangements and wreaths by Katie Conrado. Please stop in and enjoy the art and refreshments and a bit of holiday cheer. The Upstairs Gallery, Hugus Building, 592 Main #11. Meeker.

