RANGELY | This week at the TANK: Open to the public free Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open mic night June 17 from 7-10 p.m. $5 per person, kids 12 and under free. Bring your instrument, your voice, your friends and perform! Outdoor concert and barbecue followed by conducted bell ringing Sunday, June 18. $10 per person, under 12 free, barbecue extra. Outdoor concert starts at 5:30 p.m., bell ringing starts at 8 p.m. Admission to barbecue and outdoor concert includes admission to bells concert. Admission to the bell ringing separately is $5. Bring your bells and join in! Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. enjoy the Grammy-winning Roomful of Teeth vocal project. Admission is $75 for seats inside the TANK, $15 for outside seating. Free outside admission under 12 years. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.event.2921490. Rangely residents can pick up complimentary tickets for outside seating at the Chamber of Commerce.

