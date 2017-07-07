Three arrested on drug-related charges June 29

July 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

MEEKER | Three individuals were arrested last week on methamphetamine-related charges.
On June 29 the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office received information that Alyssa Baley, 40, of Rangely, had several warrants for her arrest.
A deputy sheriff, assisted by the Meeker Police Department, contacted a vehicle in the Mountain Valley Bank parking lot in Meeker. When questioned about Baley’s whereabouts, the vehicle’s occupants—Quinn Olesky, 44, and Theresa Baley, 68, both of Grand Junction—stated Alyssa Baley was “in court.”
Upon further investigation, Alyssa Baley was found hiding in the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine, syringes, a meth pipe, and prescription drugs not prescribed to anyone in the vehicle.
Alyssa Baley was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Theresa Baley was charged as an accessory to a crime with intent to hinder, delay or prevent the discovery or apprehension of another for a crime. Quinn Olesky was charged as an accessory and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three were detained in the Rio Blanco County Detention Center.

