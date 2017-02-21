Three MHS students swim for Bulldogs

MEEKER | Meeker High School does not have a swimming team, but that does not keep three Meeker students from swimming on a high school team. Meeker freshmen Jeni Kincher and Kolbi Franklin, along with exchange student Isabel Enzi-Feichter, just completed their first season on the Moffat County Bulldogs’ team.

The Moffat County High School swim team consists of 17 members, including the three from Meeker. The team just finished competing in the Southwest Conference 3A League Championships last week at Colorado Mesa University and “just missed” qualifying for the state meet in several events.

The trio of Meeker students were coached by Shelly Rogers when they practiced in Meeker, helping them in their specialties, which for Kincher was freestyle, Franklin specialized in the breaststroke and Enzi-Feichter focused on the backstroke, and all three were on relay teams too.

“The girls did an amazing job and I am very proud to have coached them,” Rogers said of the trio. “Their hard work and effort paid off as they swam their best times, holding their own against 3A swimmers and coming from a 2A school.

Kincher swam the 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, while Franklin competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle, the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Enzi-Feichter swam the 100 freestyle, the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke and all three Meeker swimmers swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.

Coach Rogers said the three composed a few thank you’s and comments and asked if they would be included in the article.

“We are super glad Moffat County High School let us be a part of their team, even though we are from a different school,” the Meeker trio wrote. “Our season would not have been as successful if it wasn’t for Shelly, she pushed us to our limits to bring out the best of our abilities. In and out of the water, her natural ability to coach made going to practice enjoyable every day. We appreciate her hard work, patience and dedication to us and our sport. We are looking forward to swimming again next year.”

