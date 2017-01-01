Three MHS students swim for MoCo team

MEEKER | Since Meeker High School does not have a swim team, freshmen Jeni Kincher and Kolbi Franklin, along with junior foreign exchange student Isabel Enzo Feichter swim for Moffat County’s high school team and they are contributing to the varsity team.

The trio has already swam in two meets and will swim next Jan. 6in Delta.

Kincher and Franklin both swam the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, as well as the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, while Feichter swam the 50 and 100 freestyle races and the 100- and 200-yard backstroke races in the first meets.

“They all posted great times and they all swam on relay teams as well,” Shelly Rogers said.

Rogers is the recreation manager at the ERBM Recreation and Parks District and a volunteer coach to the trio of Meeker girls so they don’t have to drive to Craig every day. Meg Francine is the Moffat County head swim coach.

“They practice with me Monday through Thursday, then practice in Craig on Friday,” coach Rogers, who also coaches Meeker’s summer league team, the Meeker Makos, and the USA Swim Team, said.

“They all swam smart (in the two meets) and they have been working on their pacing and stroke mechanics during practice,” coach Rogers said. “I am proud of each of them.”

Like this: Like Loading...