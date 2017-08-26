Three petitions out for Meeker school board election

August 26, 2017 Reed Kelley Meeker 0

MEEKER | Only three nominating petitions are currently out for the Meeker school board elections which will culminate in November. There are four seats up for election this year. If four or fewer candidates complete the nomination process, the board can cancel the election process, seat all the candidates, and appoint a qualified person to any vacancy. Nominating petitions, available from the Meeker District Administration office, must be signed by 25 verifiable electors in the district and turned in to the administration office by Aug. 31.
The seats of incumbents Bud Ridings, Todd Shults, Davey Smith, and Bill deVergie are those open. Only Bud Ridings has confirmed he is definitely running again.

