Three rodeos remaining in the summer series



MEEKER | Grand Junction radio station disc jockey Ty Morgan (Moose 92.3) gives the play-by-play for Meeker’s summer rodeo series. He will be back at it at 7 p.m. today at the county fairgrounds as the summer rodeo series, produced by Farris Bucking Bulls from New Castle, goes into its final three performances: tonight, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

Event championship leaders at this point are: bull riding Kaiden Decker; junior bulls Caleb Gieselman and Logan Durham; amateur bulls Garrett Salazar; ranch bronc riding Kasey Rosendahl and Jane Revercomb; higher ranked headers Cody Edinger and Joe Wood; higher ranked heelers Brett Watson and TJ Toon; lower ranked headers Cody Edinger and Kash Atwood; lower ranked heelers Zane Edinger and Joe Wood; breakaway roping Ellie Anderson and Lori Ann Klinglesmith; ladies barrel racing Kelsey Tate and Kayla Pinnt; junior barrels Cylee Dunsmore and Alexis Vreeman; big kid dally roper Joe Wood and Cody Edinger; and for big kid dally runner Lucas Montgomery and Brittnee Tonille. To be eligible for the summer’s end championships, contestants must have competed in 10 of the 13 rodeos.

The mutton busting Aug. 10 brought a good number of kids out to compete. These included Russell Gardner, Rupert Main, Ellie Bennett, Lacy Marshall, Tanner Woodward, Connie Wilson, Jake Grieser, Lily Kraft, Tucker Kilduff, Holton Harvey, Bryant Turner and Sophia Moody. Moody appeared to have been the winner with a 96 point ride followed by Holton Harvey with 95.5 points and Turner with 95. All these mutton competitors are due a free ice cream from Meeker Drugs and the top two get hats from Ariat.

The ranch bronc competition included riders Dayton Nelson, Troy Allred, Kelton Turner, Hunter Garcia, Kasey Rosendahl, Sheridan Harvey, Jane Revercomb and Colton Dean. The top scores went to Harvey and Turner. Top high ranked headers were Cody Edinger, Deena Norell and Paula Cooper. The high ranked heeler winners were Travis Anderson, Andrew Lucero, and Joby Barquin. Lower ranked header leaders were Cody Edinger, Joe Wood, Kash Atwood and Kristen Egger. Lower ranked heeler winners were Zane Edinger and Lucas Montgomery.

Leaders in ladies barrels were Kinlie Brennise, Kelsey Tate and Lacey Lewis. Junior barrel leaders were Alexis Vreeman, Cylee Dunsmore, and Deana Wood. Breakaway roping winners were Kinlie Brennise and Deena Norell. Big kid dally roping winners were Joe Wood and Joby Barquin. Top big kid dally runners were Trae Kennedy, Deena Norell and Brittnee Tonille.

Big bull riding winners last week were Ty Pinnt and Tim Packard. Junior bull rider winners were Caleb Gieselman and Logan Durham. At least nine other bull riders didn’t make the bell and had no times.

The exhibition dirt sled riding last week pitted Meeker mayor Regas Halandras against one of the owners of this newspaper, Pat Turner. Both men did well in maintaining position on their sleds, but the mayor was gifted with a much faster horse and rider pull.

Rodeo producers last week publicly reminded contestants that the rodeo rules require full western attire including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and cowboy hats or helmets. Contestants were also reminded that entry fees have to be paid by 6:30 p.m. the night of the performance or they will not be entered.

Like this: Like Loading...