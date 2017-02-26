Thrift store owners looking for someone to take over business

MEEKER | If you’ve ever wanted to operate a secondhand shop, this may be your opportunity.

The current owners of Deja Vu, Meeker’s thrift store, are going to have to quit the business because of health problems.

If it were up to David and Cheritha Cale they would just relocate the Deja Vu thrift shop to another location, but the options for retail space in Meeker are severely limited.

“There’s almost no commercial retail space available downtown,” David Cale said. “Most of the commercial spaces are too small or are being turned into offices.”

The Cales, who have been operating the store as a community service, keeping prices low and donating to various non-profit organizations, don’t want to see the store close, but without anywhere to relocate, they will have to walk away.

“It’s gotten so she (Cheritha) can hardly be there,” Cale said of his wife’s health.

The Cales are hopeful someone will step up and offer to take over the business, inventory included.

“If they can offer us some money for the business, that would be great, but if not, we don’t want Meeker to lose this service.”

Cale said he plans to speak with various local organizations in search of a sponsor for the store.

If you’re interested, or have questions, message the Cales on Facebook.

