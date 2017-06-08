TIME FOR RODEO … {PHOTOS} June 8, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0 Rangely High School graduate Colt Allred made history by being the first cowboy out of the bucking chutes in the first-ever Meeker Rodeo Series which started last Thursday and will continue with another rodeo tonight at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Meeker Summer Rodeo SeriesRodeo
Leave a Reply