TIME FOR RODEO … {PHOTOS}

June 8, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0

Rangely High School graduate Colt Allred made history by being the first cowboy out of the bucking chutes in the first-ever Meeker Rodeo Series which started last Thursday and will continue with another rodeo tonight at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Related Articles

Rangely Sports

Onyett ranked 17th in nation

December 11, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | Colton Onyett of Rangely, Colo., is part of the McNeese State University rodeo team. After competing in five rodeos this fall, the team is ranked No. 5 in the nation by the National […]

No Picture
County

Happy 4th of July…

July 3, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

The Range Call Celebration started because of a rodeo and is the oldest annual rodeo in the State of Colorado, performing for 128 years, with two professional rodeos in 2013. Related

Meeker Sports

Klinglesmith still deciding between rodeo and graduation

May 26, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER | Life is full of tough decisions and Lori Ann Klinglesmith, a senior at Meeker High School, is trying to decide if she will attend her high school graduation this Saturday or pursue her […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply