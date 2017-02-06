Tipton goes to bat for Jordan Cove Project

RBC | Congressman Scott Tipton (CO-03) has requested that the Administration prioritize a review of the Jordan Cove Energy and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline Project (Jordan Cove) and fill the current vacancies within the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The FERC recently denied the request for a rehearing of the Commission’s March 11, 2016, decision to deny applications for Jordan Cove. Federal law stipulates that no more than three of the five appointed FERC commissioners can represent the same political party. There are three current FERC commissioners, who each represent the Democratic political party. There have been two vacancies on the commission since 2015.

In the letter, Tipton and a bipartisan group of members of Congress wrote:

“The Jordan Cove Project and its associated gas production activities will create many well-paying jobs in western communities that desperately need and will happily welcome them; it will generate vast revenues for state and local coffers to fund vital infrastructure construction and maintenance, in addition to revenue for the federal Treasury; and it will supply key allies with American energy developed by the American worker in the most environmentally responsible way. For these reasons, the Jordan Cove Project has enjoyed strong, bipartisan support at all levels of government.

“We understand that you and your team are exceedingly busy as you settle in to the White House and continue to build your team, and we greatly appreciate your serious consideration of this issue. We respectfully request that you give prompt attention to filling the remaining FERC vacancies, ensure the agencies that are key to the permitting process have strong leadership, and that this issue be a priority for your administration.”

