MEEKER | Join the Meeker Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) for the Discover Colorado Roadshow to showcase the new Colorado Tourism Roadmap. The CTO team will be on a 1,000-mile, five-day trip across the state sharing insights into a new statewide strategic plan in eight destinations along the way, including Meeker. Thursday, May 11 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Bank meeting room. No charge. RSVP to 878-5510 or trudy@meekerchamber.com.

