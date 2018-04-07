Town of Meeker approves annexation

MEEKER | The Town of Meeker is growing, by about four acres.

Meeker’s Board of Trustees approved the annexation of the Belland/Fitzgibbons property north of Hwy. 13. The Planning Commission recommended the annexation, stating the property is contiguous with the town limits, and that property owners and the town both have an interest in the annexation.

The property will be zoned highway commercial.

The board also approved an ordinance approving downtown design standards.

“It’s been quite the long process,” said Meeker planning consultant TJ Dluback from RG and Associates, LLC. “This has been on the drawing board for awhile.”

The ordinance “implements building design standards that will further the historic, existing and desired character of two distinct districts.” The two specific districts are the downtown district and the Market Street commercial district.

The standards only apply to new development or to changes that affect more than 20 percent of an existing site, and do not apply to other properties or projects.

The board also approved a $1,500 donation to the fire department towards the annual fireworks show. According to fireman Zack Allen, Meeker’s show costs between $8-10,000 each year.

Trustee Travis Day expressed concerns with the bid request for Phase 2 of the water project. Town Attorney Melody Massih said the questions need to be discussed directly with Olsson and Assoc., representatives, who are contracted for the project.

Day also said he is “really concerned” with the way the recreation district handled bids for the trails project.

Trustee Rodney Gerloff called for a “point of order” on the matter. According to Robert’s Rules of Order, a point of order may be raised if the rules appear to have been broken, thus requiring the chair to make a ruling before discussion continues. Mayor Halandras requested the item be put on the agenda for the next meeting.

