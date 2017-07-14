Town of Rangely approves incentives for police training

RBC I The Rangely Town Council met for a quick meeting on Tuesday night where they approved spending for the new police training incentive program and heard supervisor updates.

Last month the council approved Police Chief Wilczek’s proposal for a police training incentive program. The program pays for many of the training costs associated with becoming an eligible officer in return for a five-year contract with the Rangely Police Department. During the discussion the council decided it wanted to approve each contract on an individual basis. The first contract was approved Tuesday night at a total cost of $17,435. The cost includes academy tuition, uniforms, lodging, mileage, wages and a per diem stipend.

The program was initiated in response to what Wilczek describes as trouble retaining officers in the department. Additionally, he would like to grow the size of the department from four to six full time officers.

Alden VandenBrink with the White River Water Conservation District updated the council on the Wolf Dam project and water district. VandenBrink was seeking continuing or increased funding to bring the project to Phase II. The town funded $50,000 of the study last year. The council agreed to explore increased funding, however Mayor Joseph Nielsen commented that it was a tight budget year.

Dan Fiscus approached the council on behalf of the Rangely Outdoor Museum. The museum is seeking to expand and improve the facility and offerings including the creation of a repository where archeological and fossilized artifacts could be held. Currently these items are sent to museums elsewhere. According to Fiscus there are many grant opportunities for historical preservation and tourism. The museum will be holding a meeting about the future of their project next Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. They are hoping to raise approximately $17,000 in seed money to begin the work.

Town Manager Peter Brixius updated the council on a current investigation about a break in at the town water tank above La Mesa which occurred at the end of June. There was some damage to the tower and several culprits were caught.

Brixius informed the board that a recent land lease with Verizon Wireless has been stalled due to confusion about who owns the land. The town does not have a clear title on the property, which sits immediately south of Town Hall.

The council meets again on Tuesday July 25, 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

