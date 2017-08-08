Trail work …

With a dozer and side by side, plus operating funds provided through grants from Colorado OHV registration fees Jim Green, Gene Mintz and Alvin Jones with the Wagon Wheel OHV Club spent eight days maintaining and improving more than 10 miles of trails east of Meeker. The equipment is provided by the Yampa Valley OHV Trail Riders of Craig. Additional trails will be worked on in August. Courtesy Photo

