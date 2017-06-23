Trail Work … June 23, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Slider 0 This past Friday thru Sunday 15 members of the Wagon Wheel OHV Club were joined by four members of the Yampa Trail Riders from Craig to clear trails and help with trail maintenance. Seven trails and three roads were cleared of trees in the Yellow Jacket area. In all, 191 trees were removed, five loads of rock placed in wet areas, water bars cleaned, brush cut back and trash picked up. Bobby Gutierrez Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
