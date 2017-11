These miniature versions of Beetlejuice and Lydia didn’t win the costume contest at Pumpkins, Eats ‘N Treats, but they still got a lot of attention from the crowd because they were just so cute. As always, the annual gathering, hosted by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, was a mind-boggling display of costuming creativity for all ages.

Leah Bohlander photo

For more photos, visit https://rioblancoheraldtimes.smugmug.com/PET-2017

