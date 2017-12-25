Tristan Nielsen named new conservation district manager

December 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Features 0

RBC | The White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts announce the hiring of Tristan Nielsen as the new district manager. Nielsen began, on a part-time basis, with the districts in October while she finished a temporary position with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. As of Dec. 1, she is full time with the conservation districts and excited to learn and support the work they do.
Nielsen has returned to Meeker from Sterling, Colo., where she earned an associate’s degree in ag business from Northeastern Junior College. She is excited to be back home with an opportunity to work with the districts on agriculture and natural resource issues. She had the opportunity to learn a great deal about many of the federal lands and natural resource issues as an FFA student at Meeker High School. During her junior and senior years of high school, Nielsen participated on the FFA Ag Issues Team where she researched and presented a variety of perspectives on the topics of “wild” horses and public land uses. These experiences piqued her interests and will serve her well as she begins her work with the conservation districts.
Please stop by the office and welcome Nielsen.
If you would like more information, please contact Callie Hendrickson at 970-250-6825 or email at callie.districts@gmail.com.

Related Articles

Features

Ken Culler: A veteran with a vision

December 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

By Doc Watson Special to the Herald Times MEEKER | The Herald Times was privileged once again to sit down with another of Meeker’s local military veterans, former Army Sergeant Ken Culler, the husband of […]

Features

Synthetic ‘designer’ narcotic cause of Rangely man’s death

December 17, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY | The Rangely Police Department and the Rio Blanco Coroner’s office have concluded their investigation into the sudden death due to respiratory arrest of Martin Dean Elder, 30 on Oct. 1. Elder was staying […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply