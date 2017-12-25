Tristan Nielsen named new conservation district manager

RBC | The White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts announce the hiring of Tristan Nielsen as the new district manager. Nielsen began, on a part-time basis, with the districts in October while she finished a temporary position with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. As of Dec. 1, she is full time with the conservation districts and excited to learn and support the work they do.

Nielsen has returned to Meeker from Sterling, Colo., where she earned an associate’s degree in ag business from Northeastern Junior College. She is excited to be back home with an opportunity to work with the districts on agriculture and natural resource issues. She had the opportunity to learn a great deal about many of the federal lands and natural resource issues as an FFA student at Meeker High School. During her junior and senior years of high school, Nielsen participated on the FFA Ag Issues Team where she researched and presented a variety of perspectives on the topics of “wild” horses and public land uses. These experiences piqued her interests and will serve her well as she begins her work with the conservation districts.

Please stop by the office and welcome Nielsen.

If you would like more information, please contact Callie Hendrickson at 970-250-6825 or email at callie.districts@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...