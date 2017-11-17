Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 18

MEEKER | The Meeker Sportsman’s Club’s annual Kenny Johnson Memorial Turkey Shoot will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meeker Sportsman’s Club. $2 per event with a “turkey winner” at the end of each round. Bring your family, your shotgun, rifle, pistol and plenty of ammo. For more information call 970-878-4356.
