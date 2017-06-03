Turner one of 8 Meeker graduates to earn a Boettcher scholarship in 65 year history

MEEKER | Scholarships from the Boettcher Foundation were “created 65 years ago to build a statewide network of top students who would stay in the state for college and use their immense talents to improve our communities right here at home. These merit-based scholarships provide a full-ride to any four-year institution in Colorado along with support for additional opportunities which enrich the student’s time in college. Boettcher scholars become part of the network of Boettcher alumni leading to meaningful connections with all types of successful people.”

2017 Meeker High School recipient Turner explained to the Meeker Board of Education last month that he started working on his school and scholarship applications at least a year and a half ago. He was focused on an appointment to the Air Force Academy and the possibility of a Boettcher. He said he went through a lot of steps, many recommendations, interviews and essays. He ended up being successful in attaining both goals, and had to choose between the two, with the Boettcher to be used at the Colorado School of Mines to which he had also been admitted. His Air Force appointment came through the office of our Third District U.S. Congressman Scott Tipton (R-Cortez). Casey has chosen to use the Boettcher and go to the School of Mines. He told the board that becoming part of the Boettcher family of scholars was a key reason he made that choice, along with having good friend and Meeker 2016 grad T.J. Shelton as a fellow student.

The Boettcher Foundation started their Colorado scholarship program in 1952, They award 42 scholarships annually out of about 1,500 applicants. Meeker has had eight Boettcher scholars, according to high school counselor Trina K. Smith. They have been Stephen Janes, 1955; Charles Bewley, 1969; John Villa, 1970; Pegge Halandras, 1991; Kelly Moyer and Kyle Vaughn, 2006; Amanda Kendall, 2013; and now, Casey Turner.

