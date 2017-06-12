Twin Buttes new Angus member

June 12, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely 0

RANGELY | Twin Buttes Ranch Co. LLC, Rangely, Colo., is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.

