Two Panthers wrestle in Vernal tournament

RANGELY | Two Panthers wrestled in the Tournament of Champions last weekend in Vernal, Utah and this Saturday, they will get to wrestle in front of the hometown fans as they host the third annual Vern Rose Memorial tournament Saturday.

Rangely freshman Tytus Coombs wrestled in the 120-pound bracket and senior Landon Rowley wrestled in the 132-pound bracket in the competitive tournament.

“Both of them wrestled great and showed improvement from after the Christmas break,” Rangely head coach Travis Witherell said. “Tytus was a match away from placing, which as a freshman, is pretty impressive and gets us coaches extremely excited for the rest of his season and his future. Landon wrestled tough but lost his first two matches.”

The Vern Rose Memorial tournament features regional teams, including the 2A defending state champion Meeker Cowboys.

“We are excited for our home tournament and hope to give our home crowd a good showing,” coach Witherell said.

