Two school board seats opening on Rangely board

By Jen Hill

jen@theheraldtimes.com

RANGELY | This fall the Rangely School District will have several impactful ballot questions posed to the public. On Nov. 7 voters will determine who will fill two board openings and decide the issue of increased funding.

The school board seats currently occupied by Annette Webber and Sam Tolley are up for election. Both Webber and Tolley have served one term of four years and both board members are eligible to seek reelection. Webber has stated that she will not be running again for her seat. Tolley was unable to be reached for comment.

To be qualified to run for the school board a candidate must have been a registered voter of the district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and live within school district boundaries. Candidates must submit a notice of intention to run and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered voters residing in the school district. Petitions are currently available and must be returned to the district by Aug. 30.

The board is made up of five members. Those not up for reelection this year include Kurt Douglas, Leslie Nielsen and Joyce Key.

In addition to board openings the school district will be seeking voter approval of two mill levies. The first levy is requesting 2.67 mills, or $706,333.

The other mill levy the school district hopes to see on the ballot is a continuation of a current mill levy operated cooperatively with the Western Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District. The current levy helps to fund various athletic and activities offered by the school. The recreation district has not yet approved a sequel to the levy and will likely make a decision soon.

Rangely Schools currently average $10,800 per student in funding. The national average sits only slightly higher at $11,000.

