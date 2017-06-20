Undefeated lady Panthers win league championship

RANGELY | The girls are all under 10 and most have been playing together for three or four years but they used their experience together to win all 12 of their league games and four more in the recent league tournament in Vernal, Utah, capping an undefeated (16-0) season as league champions.

“We have been fortunate enough to have these girls together since most of them were six and seven years old,” Rangely coach Paul Fortunato said. “They are starting to really understand and play well together. There were several times where they were down late in the game and they persevered and came through in the end. I think this is just the beginning for this group of girls.”

The league started playing in May and although the league season is over, the team will continue to play through June, traveling to a USSSA tournament in Denver this weekend and then to Farmington, N.M., June 30.

“I’m so proud of them and thankful to be a part of it,” coach Fortunato said. “I’m also thankful to Casey Ducey, Jason Cox and Keenan LeBleu for all of their help. I would also like to thank Dean Allen and Prime Well Service for sponsoring our team.”

