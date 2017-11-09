Veterans Day activities in Meeker

MEEKER | There will be a meal for veterans hosted by Barone Middle School students at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 with an assembly to follow. Additionally, the Meeker VFW Auxiliary would like to cordially invite the public to our Flag Retirement Ceremony which will be opened with our traditional Missing Man Table Ceremony at 290 Fourth St. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. If you have not seen these ceremonies before they are very neat and really give you something to think about on such a special day for all of our veterans. Please come and get your poppy and reflect on what our veterans have sacrificed for us.

