Veterans lunch …

The old saying, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” was true at a luncheon given in honor of Meeker veterans. Originally started by veteran Steve Balloga 14 years ago, and sponsored by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, the event was held at Barone Middle School on Nov. 9. After the meal, the vets had to “pay” by meeting with the students and sharing their experiences with them, but it was a price they were delighted to pay. Each group gathered around one vet for a few minutes and then moved on to another. What an opportunity for our young people. Doc Watson Photo

