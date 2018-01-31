VIP Spirit Couch … January 31, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Meeker Sports 0 Attention all Meeker Cowboys fans: Meeker High School’s student council is offering an exclusive VIP offer for this season’s basketball and wrestling events. For just $5 you can be entered into the “VIP Spirit Couch” raffle! If you win, you and up to four friends will be treated to VIP seating on MHS’s deluxe Spirit Couch, along with free complimentary refreshments from concessions and free spirit gear (generously donated by NovelTees spirit store). All proceeds go to MHS’s Student Council, to contribute to school events and community service projects. Please support Meeker High School Student Council, and get a chance to root for your Meeker Cowboys in luxury VIP treatment! COURTESY PHOTO Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Meeker STUCOSpirit Couch
Leave a Reply