Visit Rangely Day May 25

RANGELY | Mark your calendars for Visit Rangely Day on Thursday, May 25. The day will begin with a meet and greet from 8:30-9:30 a.m. At the Rangely Automotive Museum, followed by a visit to the TANK Center for Sonic Arts, a visit to the Rangely Outdoor Museum, lunch and a presentation by the Colorado Tourism Office at the Rangely Chamber and a rock art tour from 1-3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 139 and Dragon Trail Road. Call 675-5290 for more information.
