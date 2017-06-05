Visit Rangely day promotes tourism

By Pat Turner

pat@theheraldtimes.com

RANGELY | Several people from various organizations made the Visit Rangely Day a success, including Andrea Kuskie, Angie Miller, Lisa Langer, Joshua Hardin and Donald Zukerman to name just a few.

Kuskie is with Miles Marketing Destination’s and works with the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) to publish Colorado, the official state vacation guide. Miller is the director of community education at CNCC and very excited about the programs the college has to offer. Langer is from the Glenwood Springs Chamber and VP of tourism and marketing. Hardin is a photo editor and writer for Colorado Life magazine and also has his own company called Viewfinder Media. Zukerman is a commissioner for the office of film, television and media for the Colorado Office of Economic Development.

Local businesses and organizations worked together to make the day—organized and sponsored by the Rangely Chamber of Commerce—an informative and fun adventure. There really is a lot to do in Rangely, and events like Visit Rangely day help get the word out to others.

