Wagon Wheel OHV Club meeting April 10

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will hold the first meeting of 2018 next Tuesday, April 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at Kilowatt Korner (Sixth and Market). Current members will be able to renew their membership that evening. All OHV riders are invited to attend and hopefully join to support motorized recreation.
