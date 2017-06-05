Wagon Wheel OHV Club meeting June 7

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV riders are invited to attend and we hope you will become a member to support motorized recreation. The Club has numerous events and projects planned for this year.

