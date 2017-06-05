Wagon Wheel OHV Club meeting June 7

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV riders are invited to attend and we hope you will become a member to support motorized recreation. The Club has numerous events and projects planned for this year.
Related Articles
Community Calendar: October 27, 2016
October 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Nov. 14. We will be discussing “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina […]
OHV Club seeks members
April 23, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I If you enjoy experiencing and exploring Meeker via the many trails of the Wagon Wheel OHV Trail System and if you like to ride your UTV, ATV or adventure motorcycle with people who […]
Agencies working for countywide trail plan
January 21, 2014 Heather Zadra 0
RBC I Dozens of people attended the public meetings in Rangely and Meeker last week to discuss a master trails plan for Rio Blanco County. The plan, once carried out, would give residents and visitors […]
Leave a Reply