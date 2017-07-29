Wagon Wheel OHV club meets Aug. 2

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. All OHV riders are invited. Plan to attend and support motorized recreation.
