Wagon Wheel OHV Club meets May 3

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV riders are invited. The club has numerous events and projects planned for this year.
Related Articles
Yamaha awards $19K grant to Wagon Wheel OHV club
December 20, 2016 Niki Turner 0
Special to the Herald Times MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club is pleased to announce it has received a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant of $19,398 for the 2017 Patterson Park Trail Project in […]
Community Calendar: October 27, 2016
October 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Nov. 14. We will be discussing “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina […]
OHV Club meets Wednesday
July 4, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday July 6 at 7 p.m. at Meeker Drug. If you ride, be sure to attend. New members welcome. The club will assist with several trail […]
Leave a Reply