Wagon Wheel OHV Club meets May 3

April 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Kilowatt Korner at Sixth and Market streets. Plan to attend and renew your membership for 2017. All OHV riders are invited. The club has numerous events and projects planned for this year.

