Wagon Wheel OHV club ride Aug. 19

MEEKER | Greetings four-wheelers, we have our August Club Ride scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. We planned a Saturday so those who choose to do so could attend church, and hopefully get a good, lively group together. We will meet at the Miller Creek OHV parking lot at 9 a.m. and wing it from there, route according to the majority preference. We plan to stop and have a bonfire hot dog cookout for lunch, they have called off the fire ban for the entire county. Bring a stool or chair or a Lazy-Boy recliner if you have room. Or just sit on a log! Hot dogs and buns will be provided, bring your own drinks, plenty of water, sunscreen and a happy attitude. Hopefully, the dust shouldn’t be too bad. Guests are always more than welcome.
