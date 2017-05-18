Wagon Wheel OHV Club ride May 20

MEEKER | Load up your ATV or side-by-side and come ride with the club this Saturday, May 20. You don’t have to be a member to join in the fun. A guided ride will wind through Piceance Creek, giving specular views of western part of Rio Blanco County, as well as glimpses of wildflowers, wild horses, and wildlife. This will be an easy, slower paced 60 mile loop ride on dirt and gravel county roads. Bring your own lunch and non-alcoholic drinks. Meet at the junction of highways 13 and 64 west of Meeker. The caravan will leave the Y promptly at 9 a.m. to travel down to the unloading location in Piceance Creek. Don’t be late and miss the fun.
