Wagon Wheel trail cleaning ride June 16-18

MEEKER | Plan on joining the next club ride with a little trail clearing on June 16-18. If you can’t ride all three days, at least come for one of the days. Meet at Wilson Park (at the junction of Forest Service Roads 250 and 260 above Yellow Jacket Pass) at 9 a.m. Bring your lunch and something to drink, a chainsaw, tree loppers and shovel if you have them. The little black flies and a few ticks are out, so bring bug spray.

