Walsh named to Dean’s List at ISU

MEEKER | Meeker’s Jennifer Megan Walsh has been named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University for the fall 2017 semester. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Walsh is studying agricultural business.
Related Articles
Meszaros on Dean’s List
January 6, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Lexie Meszaros, the daughter of Scott and Stacey Meszaros of Meeker, has been named to the Dean’s List in her first semester at the University of Louisiana—Monroe. Related
Leave a Reply