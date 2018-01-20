Walsh named to Dean’s List at ISU

MEEKER | Meeker’s Jennifer Megan Walsh has been named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University for the fall 2017 semester. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Walsh is studying agricultural business.

