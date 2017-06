MEEKER | Jennifer Walsh of Meeker was named to the spring semester 2017 dean’s list for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for outstanding academic achievement. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Walsh is in her third year, studying agricultural business.

Like this: Like Loading...