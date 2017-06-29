Wanted: Kids for historic reenactment

June 29, 2017

MEEKER | Three or four kids between 8 and 12 years of age are needed to participate in the bank robbery reenactment on July 4 at 1 p.m. downtown. Call Steve Wix at 878-4715 if interested.

