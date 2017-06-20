Washburn honored at retirement party

By Doc Watson

MEEKER | About 30 people, including law enforcement officers, family, friends and city and county personnel gathered in the town hall board room on June 8 for a retirement party for Mike Washburn, who served and protected Meeker and Rio Blanco citizens for 29 years, both in the Sheriff’s Office and the Meeker Police Department.

Police Chief Phil Stubblefield led the group in honoring Washburn by presenting him with a certificate, as well as a plaque with his badge mounted on it, from the town of Meeker in recognition for his years of dedicated service.

Washburn’s appreciation was noticeable. “It’s been my honor to do this,” he said. “It’s been rough on my family. I would not have been able to do without Mary’s help. There were actually times when I didn’t like what I was doing, but the good times outweighed those. I did it all because I enjoyed it, because I wanted to serve the people of Meeker and because I always wanted to be a cop.”

After thanking the county shop personnel for always taking care of his car, the dispatchers for taking care of him, and the DA’s office for the things they accomplished together, there was only one thing left for him to say:

“Let’s cut the cake.”

