‘Waving Hands Review’ seeks submissions

RBC | The ninth annual publication of “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Colorado Northwestern Community College, will publish this spring. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cncc.edu/waving-hands-review or visit www.cncc.edu, click on “About CNCC” and then “Publications.”
Related Articles
Ronald A. Granger named new president of CNCC campuses
June 22, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Ronald A. Granger has been appointed president of Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) by Dr. Nancy McCallin, president of the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). Granger will assume the presidency on Aug. 8, […]
Hands-on classes fill College for Kids
July 1, 2013 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Four elementary-geared courses in CNCC’s College For Kids program nearly doubled their attendance compared to last summer’s turnout, CNCC community education coordinator Angie Miller said. Related
CNCC computer classes available
December 3, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | Want to learn Powerpoint? CNCC is offering a class in December. For further information call 878-5227 or stop by the office at 345 Sixth St. next to the post office. Related
Leave a Reply