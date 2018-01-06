Waving Hands Review seeks submissions

RANGELY | Waving Hands Review is seeking submissions of your creative work. Cash prizes in four categories: artwork, poetry, fiction and nonfiction. Submission deadline is Feb. 15. Visit the website for submission guidelines: https://www.cncc.edu/about-cncc/publications/waving-hands-review/
