Week in Sports: February 9, 2017

Meeker senior Sheridan Harvey wears headphones, while his classmate, heavyweight Tyler Ilgen challenges Jacob Pelloni (back to camera), last Saturday as they wait to wrestle Grand Valley in the Meeker Duals. The Cowboys, including Harvey and Ilgen, Meeker’s only defending regional champions, will wrestle in the state-qualifying regional tournament this weekend at Colorado Mesa University. The Cowboys will enter a full 14-man roster for the first time in several years and they return eight, state qualifiers, including Pelloni, Tannen Kennedy, Hunter Garcia, Casey Turner, Chase Rule and Caleb Bradford. Bobby Gutierrez photo