Weekly Call Review: April 2-8, 2018

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

April 2-8, 2018

The dispatch center processed 388 phone calls this last week, receiving 17 911 calls, answered 39 calls for Meeker PD and placed 84 outgoing phone calls. A total of 162 calls for service were created, 76 for the Sheriff’s Office, 79 for Meeker PD, and 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were seven auto crashes that were reported throughout the county, four involving deer/elk.

The Sheriff’s office conducted 28 traffic stops issuing two citations and Meeker PD had 21 stops issuing one citation. Highway 13 south had three traffic stops and three warnings issued.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 14 agency assists, one 911 hangup, four animal calls, six civil papers served, two motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, three traffic complaints, two VIN inspections and one each: burglary, business check, citizen assist, civil, jail incident, juvenile problem, property, traffic accident, traffic complaint, traffic hazard and warrant arrest.

Meeker Police Department calls included one agency assist, two 911 hangups, nine animal calls, 20 business checks, five citizen assists, two motorist assists, seven suspicious incidents, three vin inspections and one each: gas skip, juvenile problem, parking violation, probation violation, theft, traffic accident, traffic complaint and warrant arrest.

There were 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue four medical transports, one ambulance requests, one accident, one Hazmat incident, two controlled burns and one report of smell of gas in a residence.

There were four assists with Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in two and released two, one by the Sheriff’s Office and one from Meeker PD. The jail is currently housing six inmates. There were two inmate transports to or from another facility.

There were no DUI arrests.

