Weekly Call Review: Dec. 18-31, 2017

Dec. 18-31, 2017

The dispatch center processed 718 phone calls, receiving 37 911 calls, answered 68 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 160 outgoing phone calls. A total of 285 calls for service were created, 160 for the Sheriff’s Office, 124 for MPD and 17 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 11 auto crashes reported throughout the county, three involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 73 traffic stops issuing 17 summons, while MPD had 56 stops issuing three citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 18 agency assists, 14 animal calls, five business checks, six citizen assists, two motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, three traffic accidents, two traffic hazards, two unattended deaths, four VIN inspections and one each: attended death, fire, harassment, theft and traffic arrest.

MPD calls included nine agency assists, three 911 hang ups, six animal calls, two attended deaths, 16 business checks, five citizen assists, three domestic violence, two M-1 transport, three suspicious incidents, two traffic accidents, two traffic complaints, five VIN inspections and one each: civil, DUI, gas skip and motorist assist.

There were 16 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, five ambulance calls, two domestic violence, two unattended death, four medical transports and two fires, one involving a well production tank that exploded. The injured party was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There were seven assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in 12 and released eight. Three were arrested by MPD, three from Rangely Police Department and six by the Sheriff’s Office. Detention is currently housing 11 inmates. There was one inmate transport to or from other facilities.

There was one DUI arrest.

