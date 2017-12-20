Weekly Call Review: Dec. 4-10, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Dec. 4-10, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 332 phone calls, receiving 21 911 calls, answered 47 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 72 outgoing phone calls. A total of 159 calls for service were created, 94 for the Sheriff’s Office, 65 for MPD, and seven calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were three auto crashes reported throughout the county, one involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 56 traffic stops issuing nine summons, while MPD had eight stops issuing two citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included four agency assists, eight animal calls, four business checks, two civil papers served, two civil calls, three motorist assists two suspicious incidents, two traffic arrests, and one each: narcotics, traffic complaint and VIN inspection.

MPD calls included four agency assist, four 911 hang ups, six animal calls, 24 business checks, three citizen assists, two civil calls, four motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, two VIN inspections and one each: sex assault, harassment and theft.

There were three calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue one involving smoke coming from a garage and two vehicle crashes.

There were four assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in four, one from MPD and three from the Sheriff’s Office; released seven and currently have 10 inmates. There were four inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests.

