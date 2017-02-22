Weekly Call Review: February 16, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Feb. 6-12, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center received 376 incoming phone calls and placed 112 outgoing calls, received 12 911 calls. There were 39 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD), which all resulted in 124 calls for service, 76 for the Sheriff’s Office, 47 for MPD and four calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s office conducted 19 traffic stops issuing five citations and 14 warnings, while the MPD had two stops issuing one warning and one citation. Agency assists totaled 14, 10 for the Sheriff’s Office and four for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included four animal calls, six civil papers served, three citizen assists, two harassment calls, nine motorist assists, two traffic hazards and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included seven animal calls, five citizen assists, two disturbances, two harassment calls, one minor in possession, three motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, one theft report, two traffic accidents, one traffic arrest and five VIN inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to four calls.

There were three arrests, eight releases and four transports, the Detention Center currently has 12 inmates.

There were two assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

